BRIEF: University to remain closed tomorrow due to weather

The University of Louisville will remain closed tomorrow, Feb. 16, for the sixth day in a row due to severe winter weather. University offices will remain remote and any in-person classes are canceled and will be held virtually.

Although most of campus will be closed, some locations will remain open for students living in campus housing. These dining locations will stay open, but have reduced hours:

Ville Grill: Brunch 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dinner 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

POD Market at University Tower Apartments Noon – 6 p.m..

Wendy’s: Noon – 6 p.m.

Papa John’s: Noon – 6 p.m.

These hours could change depending on how safe it is for staff to travel, so check Campus Dining’s website for more immediate updates.

Ekstrom Library and the U of L Campus Bookstore will also be closed during this time.

Jefferson county was put under its second winter storm warning Monday morning by the National Weather Service.

“The first wave of wintry weather has wrapped up,” the weather service said. “But the second, and more potent wave will move into the region early this afternoon bringing moderate to at times heavy wintry precipitation.” They said the heaviest snowfall is expected Monday afternoon and evening.

Driving conditions are said to be difficult, if not impossible, due to the ice, sleet and snow. If you must travel, the weather service recommends “keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

