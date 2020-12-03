University concludes interviews for new A&S Dean

By Madelin Shelton —

The University of Louisville has concluded its campus visits with finalists for the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) dean. The candidates consisted of four individuals who met with A&S stakeholders.

Candidate one, Georita Frierson, visited U of L Oct. 29-30. She is the current Dean and Full Professor of the School of Arts, Science and Education at D’Youville College in Buffalo, NY, where she oversees a school of over 60 faculty and seven departments.

Candidate two, David Owen, is the current Interim Dean of U of L’s College of A&S. He met with A&S stakeholders Nov. 5-6. Prior to this role, Owen was the Chairperson of the Department of Philosophy here at U of L from 2015-2019.

Candidate three, Christopher Snyder, visited the university Nov. 17-18. He is currently serving as the Founding Dean of the Shackouls Honors College at Mississippi State University where she oversees the honors college’s curriculum, recruitment, admissions, budget, student activities, housing and fundraising.

Candidate four, Deanna Dannels, visited campus Nov. 19-20. Dannels is the current Associate Dean of Academic Affairs of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at North Carolina State University. In this role, she is responsible for academic leadership, management, strategic planning, policy development/regulation and administrative academic oversight within the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The last candidate, Ronald Jackson, visited U of L Nov. 23-24. Jackson is a Professor of Communication at the University of Cincinnati (UC) and has previously served as the Dean of the McMicken College of Arts & Sciences at UC from 2012-2013.

The U of L College of A&S Search Committee is expected to meet this Friday, Dec. 4 to decide who will fill the position.

File Graphic// The Louisville Cardinal