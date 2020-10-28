University to host drive-in movie night for employees

By Victoria Doll —

The University of Louisville is hosting a free Employee Appreciation Drive-in Movie Night at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, KY. This is the first time the university has hosted this event.

The university views it as an opportunity to show their appreciation and support for their employees during these difficult times.

The drive-in will take place over three nights, Oct. 23, Oct. 30, and Nov. 1., all at 7:00 p.m. The movies Zootopia and 42 will be shown.

“The animated movie Zootopia and inspirational film 42 were carefully selected not only because they are entertaining, but also because of their focus on diversity and inclusion – an important Cardinal Principle,” U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said.

Health precautions will be enforced to abide by COVID-19 guidelines. For example, tickets will need to be ordered ahead of time to ensure adequate space for social distancing between attendees. Masks are also required while sitting outside the vehicle.

There will be hand sanitizing stations located by the public restrooms and concession, no cash will be accepted on site, and all purchases must be made via app purchase.

Attendees may bring lawn chairs to sit in but will be required to maintain physical distancing from others. Food will be able to be purchased at the Outlet Shoppes via app and individuals are allowed to bring their own food and drink.

Furthermore, kids are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes along with their Cardinal gear to show team spirit.

“We appreciate you,” Bendapudi said in the email to employees. “And can’t wait to see you under the stars…from our cars. Go Cards!”