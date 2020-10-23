Louisville Volleyball looks to continue their domination

By John McCarthy–

Louisville volleyball is off to an electric start to their season. The Cardinals are 4-1 on the year and look to continue their four-game winning steak come Oct. 23.

In the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, the University of Louisville made a huge jump in the standings last weekend. U of L hopped up to No. 6 in the nation and now sits comfortably in the top 15.

The Cardinals are also leading the nation in statistics categories as well. U of L is number one in the nation in blocks per set, fourth in hitting percentage, and fourth in opponent hitting percentage. A trio of highlight players for the Cardinals lead the team in key statistics. Sophomore Amaya Tillman is number one in the nation for blocks per set. Sophomore Aiko Jones is number five in the nation for blocks per set. Senior Anna Stevenson is number five in the nation for hitting percentage.

Jones was named player of the week on Oct. 13 and continues to be a standout leader for the Cardinals on the floor. U of L faces Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal