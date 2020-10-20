Cardinals lose heartbreaker to No. 4 Notre Dame 12-7

By John McCarthy–

Louisville football fell to No. 4 Notre Dame on Oct. 17 in South Bend, Indiana. This marks the fourth straight loss for the Cardinals, placing them 15th in the ACC conference rankings.

Momentum was teetering throughout the first half. The Fighting Irish were not able to score because of Louisville’s exceptional defense early on. On the other side of the ball, Norte Dame’s defense was holding the Cardinals’ offense in check as well.

The Fighting Irish was able to score two field goals to go up 6-0 by halftime. The Cardinals had a chance to tie the game with four seconds left in the second quarter, but sophomore kicker James Turner missed the 54-yard field goal attempt.

Toward the end of the third quarter, the Cardinals attempted an onside kick to gain possession back and potentially go up on the Irish. The onside kick was successful until an illegal blocking call was made against the Cardinals. The controversial illegal blocking call changed killed momentum for the Cardinals at the end of the third quarter.

The University of Louisville fell to the Irish 12-7, making the Cardinals 0-4 in ACC conference play.

Junior Malik Cunningham completed 16 of his 19 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown. Junior Javian Hawkings carried the ball for 51 yards and had five receptions for 46 yards.

U of L will look to bounce back from their current losing streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles Oct. 24 at Cardinal Stadium.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal