Positive COVID-19 cases at U of L rise above 300

By Joseph Garcia —

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases at the University of Louisville has risen to 315 as of Sept. 11. This is out of 21,097 total tests administered, making the cumulative positivity rate 1.49%.

U of L’s Athletics department makes up 93 of those positive cases according to Associate Athletic Director Kenny Klein.

When asked what number of these positive cases are currently active, U of L Director of Communications John Karman said that he did not have any more information beyond what is posted on the dashboard.

Previously Karman told the Cardinal that U of L had 40 beds available for isolating individuals positive with COVID-19. At this time, Karman said that the university is “not near capacity,” but did not provide a statistic as to what capacity of those beds were filled.

Compared to other universities, U of L is doing well in terms of preventing the spread of the virus.

Phillip Bressoud, executive director of campus health, said in a U of L News release on Sept. 1 that there were many factors that went into U of L’s early success. Including U of L’s contact tracing efforts, limiting of large gatherings on and off campus, and the university community’s adherence to protocols laid out by the university and state.

However, the university’s testing dashboard is bare of information compared to these other universities.

The University of Kentucky’s dashboard includes breakdowns of cases by university population (students/faculty/staff), how many cases are still active and to what capacity their isolation spaces are filled.

When asked if there was a reason U of L wasn’t being as transparent with this information as other universities have, Karman said that “U of L is providing information consistent with the governor’s office.”

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal