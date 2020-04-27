Students should get involved to find their college family

By Ben Goldberger —

For most incoming freshmen, college is the first time they will be living on their own without their family. This immediate rush of independence can be invigorating for many students, but it’s often hard to adjust to this sudden change.

This switch from constantly being surrounded by family members to being without anyone is usually a very difficult one to deal with, and it leads to many students either dropping out or moving back home and commuting to class.

In order to replace the family and friends from home, students need to surround themselves with other students, and one of the biggest ways to do that is by joining clubs/organizations.

At U of L, it is extremely easy to find a group that shares common interests. Through EngageUofL, students can comb through all 523 organizations that they could join. These include greek life organizations, service clubs and organizations where students of the same background or interests can spend time together.

These groups are a great way to find your “college family” and help students get involved with the university and surrounding area.

Freshman Joshua Stump joined marching band in the fall semester, and he found an instant family through the activity.

It’s a lot easier to sit in your dorm room and watch Netflix all night, and sometimes that is what students need after a long day of education. But if they take the time and effort to put themselves out there and do the research to find groups that they would be interested in joining, they can find people with the same interests as them to surround themselves with.

Students can also start their own organization if they cannot find one that fits their interests.

If students can find a group of their friends and a staff sponsor, they can start any sort of club they want to. The group can be about anything from a tv show fandom, food club, quidditch team and anything students can think of. This is a great tool for students to feel involved with their school and pursue their passions and interests with people who share the same interests, and all students should take advantage of this opportunity.

College is a hard transition from living at home for sure, and it is normal to feel homesick and alone sometimes. There are seemingly infinite opportunities for students to find people with similar interests as them and find a group of great friends. College is a safe place for students to discover their passions, try new things and figure out what they like or don’t like. Clubs and organizations are the best way to do so, and all students should join at least one, if not more, in their time at U of L.