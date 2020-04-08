President Neeli Bendapudi praises the U of L community for their COVID-19 response

By Eli Hughes–

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi praised faculty, staff and students for adapting to the changes brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Everyone has been asked to make significant sacrifices and I could not be more proud of how the UofL community has responded with resiliency and compassion,” Bendapudi said.

In the email, she highlighted how students and faculty successfully transitioned to online classes and how staff have continued working from home or on campus.

Bendapudi also gave a shout-out to U of L researchers who have tackled problems related to the pandemic. Researchers across campus are currently working on treatments for COVID-19, swab-kits for testing, masks for healthcare professionals and more.

She also praised the healthcare workers that are working on the frontlines of this outbreak. She pointed out how they are continuing to treat patients and limit the spread of the outbreak while potentially putting themselves and their families in harm’s way.

Bendapudi went on to say that U of L has been able to respond to the challenges introduced by the virus quickly and that she is proud to say the university will be fine.

She also provided opportunities for people to give back to those most affected by the outbreak.

Those interested in helping students financially can donate to the Student Emergency Fund. Donations to help staff financially can go to the Staff Help Assistance Relief Effort.

“As we learn more about the virus and its effects on individuals and society as a whole, we will continue to adapt. We do not know what lies ahead,” Bendapudi said. “But I can promise you this: together, we will continue to carry out the mission of our university.”

Updates regarding the university’s response to this outbreak can be found on U of L’s official COVID-19 web page.

File Graphic//The Louisville Cardinal