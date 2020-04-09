Department of Communication launches #CardsCovered campaign

By Eli Hughes–

The University of Louisville Department of Communication launched the #CardsCovered campaign April 9 to encourage the U of L community to wear face masks and donate to the U of L COVID-19 emergency response efforts.

Those who want to participate in the campaign can do so by making a face mask, taking a selfie with their face mask on and posting their picture to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #CardsCovered. Participants should tag @UofLCOMM and three friends that they want to challenge to post their own pictures.

“#CardsCovered is a campaign to encourage each other to connect virtually, support one another, and protect our community in public settings by wearing a face mask,” said Kandi Walker, acting communication department chair.

“We hope that by seeing other Cards wearing face masks, we can increase the number of people staying safe and showing that Cards care.”

Students are encouraged to be creative with their posts because the selfie with the most shares will be featured in The Louisville Cardinal.

Those who want to participate without posting a selfie can choose to donate to U of L’s Student Emergency Fund. The money from that account will be used to help students who are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Information on donating can be found on U of L’s COVID-19 support page. Further guidance on face masks can be found on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Website.

Video