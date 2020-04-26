Cardinals Football Preview

By John McCarthy —

Cardinal fans have much to look forward to as the 2020 football calendar rolls around in the spring.

Louisville’s 2020 recruiting class consists of two four-star recruits and 25 three-star recruits.

There is plenty of hype surrounding Louisville’s football program after the Cardinals finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 record. With Coach Scott Satterfield at the helm, the Cardinal’s victory over Mississippi State at the Music City Bowl proves promising things are to come in the 2020 season.

Junior Micale Cunningham was a standout player for the Cardinals in 2019. Cunningham, the most improved player at the quarterback position in the ACC, threw for 2,061 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019 while only tossing five interceptions. In 2020, the Cardinals will look to Cunningham to navigate the offense as effectively as he did in 2019.

Louisville will be replacing both their punter and kicker in 2020. Seniors Blanton Creque and Mason King will be graduating. This opens the door for some friendly competition among the potential Cardinal kickers.

Touted-kicker Brock Travelstead, from Atworth, Ga., signed to join the Cardinals in the offseason. Junior Ryan Chalifoux also has the potential to take the spot of starting placekicker for the Cardinals this year.

More than anything though, the Cardinals will look to improve their defense in the 2020 season.

Louisville’s ACC competitors got the best of them with the size and strength of their offenses. With fresh faces joining the Cardinals’ defense in the spring, there is only room for improvement.

The Cardinals are also welcoming a widely-skilled recruiting class for the 2020 season.

The class is led by four-star offensive tackle Trevor Reid. Reid, a junior college transfer student from Georgia Military College will add depth and experience to the Cardinals’ offensive line. Reid is also the 16th ranked recruit in the country and ranked second at his position.

Other strong defensive players coming from Georgia Military College is defensive end Yaya Diaby. He is ranked 42nd in the nation as a recruit and third at his respective position.

Outside linebacker Marvin Dallas will also be joining the defense as a JUCO transfer. He is the 43rd ranked recruit in the nation and the fourth-ranked outside linebacker in the country.

Louisville will also be welcoming freshman Ja-Darien Boykin to campus.

Boykin is a defensive tackle from Jones County High School in Gray, Ga. Boykin will aid the Cards struggling defensive line in the spring.

A couple of local recruits signed with the University of Louisville as well.

Butler’s Jordan Watkins signed on as an athlete and is ranked 48th in the nation as an athlete. Evaluation by national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu discusses Watkins’ exceptional speed and does a nice job making contested catches.

Ballard’s Josh Minkins Jr. signed on as a safety and is ranked 72nd at his position. Minkins Jr. received Special Teams Player of the Year for Ballard last season. He also snagged three interceptions during his junior and senior years.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal