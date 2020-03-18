Classes moved online until end of semester; Spring Commencement postponed

By Matthew Keck —

The University of Louisville announced March 18 that classes will be operated remotely through April 28 and the Spring 2020 Commencement is postponed.

President Neeli Bendapudi said that U of L is taking the recommendations of health and local and state government leaders to move forward in their emergency response. She said that U of L’s main goal is to keep everyone healthy and informed moving forward.

Professional colleges are currently making decisions to help ensure the timely graduation of their students. They can expect to receive updates from their dean with further instruction.

In addition, all finals will be conducted remotely. Students will receive instructions and updates on how these finals will be served from professors.

Students living in Miller, Threlkeld, Unitas, Community Park, Kurz, Louisville and Billy Minardi halls are being asked to move out by March 29. Bendapudi said this is extremely important to increase social distance for health and safety.

Those living in these residence halls must complete a cancellation form. But U of L is making exceptions for students who must remain on campus. These students will have to fill out a housing exemption form for Spring 2020.

Along with that, students who have no outstanding balances may have a portion of their housing costs applied to Fall 2020. They can put the credit towards housing, tuition, or dining. Graduating students will have a portion of these costs refunded.

While Spring 2020 Commencement is postponed, May 9 is still the day for spring degree conferral. Students who are set to graduate in Spring 2020 are invited to the Winter 2020 Commencement in December.

“We know this is a tremendous disappointment to our graduates and their families,” said Bendapudi. “And we share that disappointment as well. We will invite all Spring graduates to our December 2020 Commencement ceremony to be honored for your achievements.”

Other campus closures include the Health Sciences fitness center and the Student Recreation Center, effective immediately.

Faculty and staff have also been directed to work remotely from home through April 28.

U of L has suspended all international and domestic university-sponsored travel through June 30. Any event hosted by U of L entity or facility will also be postponed or cancelled through April 28.

Bendapudi closed her email with this statement:

“Meanwhile I hope each of you takes care of your own physical and mental health. Despite all the busy-ness, I hope you will take a moment to pause. Slow down. Anchor yourself in what matters most to you. Reach out to someone for help. Whether it is your dean, supervisor or another leader on campus, let us know how we can support you best at this time. Reach out to see if someone else needs help. Let us be patient with one another. Together we will persevere through this tumultuous time and come out the other side a stronger, more unified university community.”

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal