Women’s basketball handled Notre Dame

By John McCarthy–

The No. 5 Louisville Cardinals women’s basketball team defeated Notre Dame 86-54 at the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind. Jan. 30.

Louisville remains undefeated in ACC conference play and extends their current winning streak to 13 as they continue to blow by their fellow in-conference competitors.

Junior Kylee Shook put the Cardinals in the score column first with a layup on the right side of the basket. Junior Dana Evans provided an early lift for the Cardinals with eleven points in the first quarter. Shook sent away a shot with a hefty block, grabbed a steal and drained a three-pointer. Senior Bionca Dunham scored six points in the first to add to the total. Louisville led the Fighting Irish 27-11 after the first quarter.

The second quarter was a showcasing moment for senior Jazmine Jones. She bottomed eight points, all of which coming via jumpshot.

Senior Yacine Diop dished out three assists and hit a jumper. Louisville grabbed six rebounds in the second quarter, two of them being offensive rebounds that turned into four points for the Cardinals. Louisville led Notre Dame by 21 points going into the halftime break.

Jones swished two free-throws to get the Cardinals going coming out of halftime. Seconds later, Jones banked in a lofty-layup off of an Evans assist.

The Cardinals went cold from the field for two minutes in the third quarter, but that would be their longest drought of the game. At the 5:46 mark, sophomore Elizabeth Balogun put the Cardinals back on track with a silky jumper. A minute later Shook drained a three-pointer off of a Balogun assist.

Evans kept the formula going by assisting Diop on her three-pointer. Louisville jumped out to an insurmountable margin going into the final quarter, leading the Fighting Irish 74-43.

In the fourth quarter, the Cardinals toned it down on the offensive end, but turned up the heat on the defensive end. Louisville held Notre Dame to eleven points in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals racked up three steals and a block.

Evans finished with 17 points and six assists. Shook totaled 12 points and six rebounds. Jones shot for 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists. Balogun snatched five rebounds and shot for 11 points.

Louisville will play No. 14 Florida State Feb. 6. The Seminoles currently stand at third place in the ACC conference rankings and will look to challenge the Cardinals. The game will be at the KFC Yum! Center at 8 p.m.

Photo by Anna Claire Will // The Louisville Cardinal