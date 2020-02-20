No. 5 Cardinals Men’s Basketball falls to Clemson

The No. 5 Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team lost to the Clemson Tigers 77-62 Feb. 15 at the Littlejohn Coliseum.

This is the Cardinals (21-5, 12-3) third road loss this season, and Louisville is now enduring a two game losing streak.

Louisville shot poorly in the first half. The Cardinals shot 15.6 percent from the field as they managed to sink 3 of the 16 three-pointers.

The Tigers shot 46 percent from the field and flushed three three-pointers. Clemson (13-12, 7-8) had two players with double-digit scoring totals before the half.

Senior Dwayne Sutton led the Cardinals through their rough shooting streak. Sutton had eight points and six rebounds in the first half.

Louisville trailed Clemson 31-14 going into the half, the Cardinals lowest halftime score so far this season.

Clemson continued their excellent shooting performance with the help of the crowd. The Tigers ended the game shooting 51 percent from the field.

The Cardinals fouled Clemson 19 times, which led to 18 made free-throws for Clemson.

The Cardinals rebounded and assisted better than the Tigers, but Louisville’s 34.8 shooting percentage held them back.

At one point, Clemson led the Cardinals by a lopsided 21 points. Louisville came within 11 points at the 1:54 mark after Junior Jordan Nwora banged a three-pointer, but that was as close as the Cardinals came to tying the Tigers.

Clemson sealed the win at home with their second win against a top ten team in the nation.

Sutton shined in the Cardinals’ defeat. He had 18 points and seven rebounds. Freshman David Johnson contributed late in the game, ending with 12 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Junior Malik Williams had nine points and four rebounds.

Coach Chris Mack for Louisville said after the game, “It’s my fault. I have to figure it out. We as a coaching staff have to figure it out. It looks like we’re playing like we don’t have anything to play for. It’s frustrating. But it’s my job to figure it out, and I’ve failed so far.”

Louisille will look to redeem their play Feb. 19 at the KFC Yum! Center when they host the Syracuse Orange.