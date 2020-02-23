New Executive Director of the Center for Digital Transformation appointed

—By Liam Stapp

Sharon Kerrick has been named the new Executive Director of the Center for Digital Transformation. Kerrick is the current chair of the department of educational leadership, evaluation and organizational development in the College of Education and Human Development.

The Center for Digital Transformation opened in 2019 in the Miller IT Building.

The Center was created to help students, faculty, staff, and community members develop technology skills. It includes the IBM Skills Academy.

Before coming to the University of Louisville, Kerrick owned a tech company for nearly 20 years that had expanded over five states and staffed over 300 people. The company had aided over 11,000 students with technology training annually.

Kerrick has been with U of L since 2002, where she started as an Associate Director of the Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship. In 2016 she became dean of Bellarmine’s W. Fielding Rubel School of Business. She returned in fall 2019 to the College of Education and Human Development.

Kerrick has been awarded for her work several times. She became a member of the prestigious Business First Hall of Fame and the National Association of Women Business Owners Kentucky Hall of Fame for her entrepreneurial work.

She was named the “Small Business Administration of Kentucky’s Military Veteran Business Advocate of the Year” in 2015 after creating the VetSmart program that helps veterans start businesses.

In 2018, “Today’s Woman” magazine named her “Most Admired in Education”.

Most recently in 2019, “Business First” named her one of the Mentors of the Year.

She will be working alongside the current co-chairs of the IBM Skills Academy effort Ann Larson and Andrew Wright.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal