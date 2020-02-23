Baseball loses home opener against Wright State

By Cole Emery–

The No. 1 Cardinals suffered a 10-3 loss against Wright State Feb. 19 in their home opener at Jim Patterson Stadium.

This marked the first time Louisville lost three straight games since 2017.

The Cardinals were without junior Lucas Dunn and sophomore Alex Binelas during the contest due to injuries.

Wright State jumped out to an early lead and scored twice in the top of the first inning thanks to redshirt sophomore Damon Dues and redshirt junior Quincy Hamilton hitting two-strike singles. Redshirt sophomore Gehrig Anglin brought the base runners home with a two-out, two-strike triple before the Cardinals turned the side.

Dues and Hamilton extended Wright State’s lead further in the top of the second with two more RBIs.

Louisville freshman Michael Prosecky pitched the first four innings for the Cardinals and allowed six hits, four earned runs and struck out four against 18 batters faced.

The Cards cut into the lead in the bottom of the second with a two-run double by sophomore Tim Borden. This marked the closest deficit for the Cardinals during the contest.

The Raiders added two more runs in the fifth inning after Anglin’s fielder’s choice brought home the first runner.

Redshirt sophomore Justin McConnell drove in sophomore Tyler Black with a two-out single to left-center field.

Louisville scored only one more time in the seventh inning thanks to a wild pitch.

Louisville’s pitching led in strikeouts and walked less batters but Wright State had the hot bat during the contest. The Raiders out-hit the Cardinals 16 to five.