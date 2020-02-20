Baseball defeats Ole Miss in season opener

By Cole Emery–

The top-ranked Cardinals defeated the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels 7-2 Fri. Feb. 14 at Swayze Field.

Louisville (1-0, 0-0), had their deepest run in postseason in program history last season and brought six players back who started at least 30 games.

The game started out slow, without a single run for either team until the fifth inning. Junior Reid Detmers (1-0) allowed just one run and struck out nine in his first five innings this season. Senior Adam Elliott helped hold off the Rebels for two innings then junior Michael Kirian closed the door on Ole Miss (0-1, 0-0) to secure the save.

Both teams struggled to bring runs in with runners in scoring position early on in the game. Louisville loaded up the bases in the first inning, but came away without a run. The Rebels matched the inning by getting two runners in scoring position, but Detmers struck out three batters in a row to get out of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Junior Anthony Servideo singled to right field allowing freshman John Rhys Plumlee to score the first of the game for Ole Miss.

This ignited a spark for the Cardinals as junior Luke Brown and senior Danny Oriente lay down two singles to start the sixth inning. After a wild pitch, both runners advanced to scoring positions. Junior Zach Britton drove the runners home with a double into the left-center field gap.

Sophomore Henry Davis backed them up with a double of his own and secured the run thanks to a ground rule double by senior Justin Lavey which broke the score open to a 4-1 lead for the Cardinals.

The Rebels obtained another run in the eighth inning, but gave up three runs in the ninth inning to the Cardinals.