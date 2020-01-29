Women’s tennis sweeps Southeast Missouri State in doubleheader

By Riley Vance—

Women’s tennis (5-0) hosted Southeast Missouri State in a doubleheader Jan. 26 and didn’t give the RedHawks a single point. The Cards swept the first match 7-0 and the second match 4-0.

During their first matchup in doubles play, senior Raven Neely and freshman Maia Haumueller secured a quick 6-1 win over Southeast Missouri State’s sophomore Teona Velkoska and freshman Vivian Lai. Next, sophomores Jelena Vujanic and Dina Chaika defeated freshman Lera Valeeva and sophomore Manuela Barriga 6-2 to win the doubles point for the Cards. Sophomore Rhea Verma and freshman Andrea Di Palma were up 7-6 when matchplay stopped.

Louisville had a one point lead heading into singles.

Neely kept up the momentum, giving Louisville another point with her 6-1, 6-1 victory over sophomore Romania Tarajova.

Di Palma finished her match soon after with another 6-1, 6-1 win for the Cards.

To clinch the match, Vujanic took down Vivian Lai 6-1, 6-3.

On court five, Chaika celebrated a 6-1, 6-3 win over Velkoska.

Adding a sixth point to Louisville’s tally, senior Diana Wong fought for a 7-5, 6-2 win over Barriga.

To complete the match, Verma came out on top in the third set to defeat her opponent 6-4, 3-6 (5).

During their second matchup, doubles play kicked off with a 6-1 win from Neely and Haumueller. Louisville’s Verma and Di Palma posted a 6-3 win over Velkoska and Lai. Chaika and Vujanic secured a 7-6 (2) win over Valeeva and Barriga to finish off the doubles portion.

Vujanic took the first point in singles play with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Southeast Missouri State’s Valeeva.

Di Palma took down Kseniya Zonova 6-2, 6-3, giving the Cards another point.

Clinching the match, Chaika posted a 6-2, 6-1 win over Lai.

Verma, Haumueller, and Wong did not finish due to the match being clinched, but all three were up in each of their individual matches.

Women’s tennis hosts Lipscomb Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

Photo by Riley Vance // The Louisville Cardinal