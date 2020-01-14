No. 7 Cardinals soar past the Hurricanes 87-41

By Cole Emery —

The Louisville women’s basketball team flew right past the Hurricanes in a dominating fashion 87-41 Jan. 9 at the Watsco Center.

This Louisville squad handed Miami their worst loss in 13 years, when Miami lost to then No. 1 Maryland 111-53 in 2007.

Miami didn’t have their top player, senior Beatrice Mompremier, a 6-foot-4 player averaging 16.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the second straight game with a foot injury.

The Cardinals started off the game with a 9-0 run as senior Kylee Shook scored seven of the nine points and assisted the other basket. “Personally, I felt like I needed to go out and be aggressive,” Shook said.

Even though the first quarter was the lowest scoring quarter of the game for Louisville (15-1, 4-0), they forced Miami (9-6, 1-3) to miss their first 16 shots of the game.

Louisville took a substantial 37-16 lead going into halftime.

After a rough first half, Miami continued to struggle without ever really finding a rhythm while Louisville kept their foot on the gas pedal.

Even though the Cardinals handled the Hurricanes like a breeze, Coach Jeff Walz admitted this was a chance win. “We aren’t going to have too many of these 87-41 games, in my opinion,” Walz said.

Shook finished the game all across the box score with 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal. Junior Dana Evans finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists.

As a team, the Cardinals shot 56 percent from the field on the game compared to 20 percent field goal shooting from the Hurricanes. Louisville also grabbed 49 rebounds while Miami only acquired 33 rebounds.

This victory marks Louisville as the only team in the ACC without a loss in conference. (When will they play again?)

