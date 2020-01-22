Men’s tennis took down stout Virgina and Austin Peay in doubleheader

By Riley Vance —

Louisville men’s tennis (3-0) celebrated two huge wins after taking down No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers and Austin Peay in a doubleheader Jan.18. They beat Virginia 4-3 and Austin Peay 4-0 in Louisville.

The U of L doubles lineup against Virginia included sophomores Sergio Hernandez and Fabien Salle at No. 1, freshman Matthew Fung and junior Tin Chen at No. 2, and freshman Daniel Fainblum and sophomore Alex Wesbrooks at No. 3.

Wesbrooks and Fainblum suffered a 6-3 loss to Virginia’s Christian Alshon and Ammar Alhaqbani. Fung and Chen fell 6-3 to No. 53 Gianni Ross and William Woodall.

The singles lineup for the Cards included Chen at No. 1, Hernandez at No. 2, Salle at No. 3, sophomore David Mizrahi at No. 4, Fainblum at No. 5, and Fung at No. 6.

Fainblum suffered a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Alshon, giving Virginia a two point lead.

Salle fought to put Louisville on the scoreboard with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win over Matthew Lord.

Hernandez kept the momentum with a 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 115 Ryan Goetz.

Bringing the overall score up to 3-2, Fung defeated RJ Fresen 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The score was tied when Virginia’s Woodall defeated Mizrahi 6-2, 5-7, 2-6.

Chen held the fate of the outcome in his hands, and he delivered with a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 win over No. 68 Gianni Ross.

In the second half of their doubleheader,

The Cardinal’s doubles lineup against Austin Peay included Hernandez and Salle at No. 1, Fung and Wesbrooks at No. 2, and freshman James Bell and sophomore David Mizrahi at No. 3.

Hernandez and Salle took over court one with a 6-1 win over the Governor’s Jacob Lorino and Christian Edison. Louisville’s Bell and Mizrahi clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win over Thiago Nogueira and Oliver Andersson. Wesbrooks and Fung were up 4-3.

The singles lineup included Salle at No. 1, Mizrahi at No. 2, Fung at No. 3, senior Clement Filho at No. 4, Bell at No. 5, and Wesbrooks at No. 6.

Wesbrooks breezed through his match with a quick 6-0, 6-1 win over Nogueira.

Shortly after, Filho secured another point for the Cards with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Lorino.

To clinch the Austin Peay match, Fung defeated Julius Gold 6-4, 6-0.