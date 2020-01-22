Men’s tennis defeated Dayton Flyers

By Riley Vance —

The Cardinals took down the Dayton Flyers 7-0 Jan. 12 in the first half of their doubleheader at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

The doubles lineup included sophomores Sergio Hernandez and Fabien Salle at the No. 1 spot, sophomore Alex Wesbrooks and freshman Daniel Fainblum at the No. 2 spot and junior Tin Chen and Matthew Fung at the No. 3 spot.

Chen and Fung finished quickly with a 6-3 win over Dayton’s Will Harper and Connor Bruce.

Wesbrooks and Fainblum overcame a three game deficit to win the double point for the Cards (6-4).

Salle and Hernandez were down 5-6 in a close match when the doubles point was clinched.

The singles lineup included Chen at No. 1, Hernandez at No. 2, Salle at No. 3, Fainblum at No. 4, sophomore David Mizrahi at No. 5 and freshman Randy Wilson at No. 6.

Louisville led the Flyers in all matches except one heading into the second set, giving them a promising start.

Salle posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Dayton’s Joe DeMarco to bring the overall score to 2-0.

Wilson followed close behind with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Dayton’s Oliver Dunne.

Fainblum and Chen split sets, while Hernandez clinched the match for the Cardinals with a 6-0, 6-4 win.

To bring Louisville up to 5-0, Mizrahi defeated Dayton’s Will Harper 6-2, 6-4.

Fainblum fought in the third set to secure a 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Dayton’s Matt DeMarco.

To finish up the match, Chen made a comeback and defeated Dayton Connor Bruce 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.

Men’s tennis will take a short break before hitting the courts again.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal