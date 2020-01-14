Louisville women’s track and field ranked at the Edmonds Cup

By Cole Emery —

The Cardinals had a very impressive performance at the Edmonds Cup in West Lafayette, Ind. Jan. 10 and 11 by posting six first place winners. A plethora of athletes finished in the top spots in most of the events too.

60 meter dash

Junior Brooke Raglin and junior Sharnae Alston made it past the preliminaries and semi-finals to come in first and second in the finals for the Cards.

Both runners posted a time of 7.57 seconds in the finals of the event.

60 meter hurdles

Sophomore Kayla Alexander and senior Kelsey Heyward qualified for the finals after the preliminary races.

Alexander finished in first place with a time of 8.45 and Heyward finished in fourth with a time of 8.74.

800 meter run

Sophomore Lindsey Franz recorded a time of 2:22.17, giving the Cardinals a fourth place finish out of 19 runners.

Franz also finished in 11th place out of 17 runners in the 600 meter run.

High jump

Junior Alivia Ash finished in second place by surpassing 1.71 meters.

Long jump

Louisville posted four of the top five long jumpers for the event.

Junior Gabriela Leon finished in first by jumping 6.04 meters. Senior Renate Van Tonder jumped 5.99 meters to secure third place. Senior Alexis Gibbons posted a 5.96 meter jump to finish in fourth. Sophomore Kayla Alexander came in fifth place by jumping 5.93 meters.

Triple jump

Freshman Brianna Washington secured a third place finish when she jumped 11.69 meters.

Pole vault

Leon secured another first place finish for Louisville by being the only person who surpassed 4.25 meters for the event. Freshman Auriane Viola and sophomore Aliyah Welter both vaulted 3.90 meters and finished in third and fourth.

Shot put

Senior Rashida Harris came away with the best throw of the event when she secured 14.80 meters.

Junior Victoria Farley secured a fourth place finish after she put up a length of 13.62 on her best throw.

Weight throw

Juniors Makenli Forrest and Halee Hudson came away with first and second honors for the event.

Forrest’s best throw was 20.69 meters and Hudson threw 18.99 meters.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal