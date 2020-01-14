Louisville men’s track and field placed at the Edmonds Cup

By Cole Emery–

Louisville had an impressive showing during the Edmonds Cup Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 in West Lafayette, Ind. There were four first place event winners for the Cards and for two of the events, they finished with the top three athletes.

60 meter dash

Louisville had sophomore Sterling Warner and freshman Isiah Pantiere make it past the preliminary race, but Warner was the only Cardinal sprinter to make it to the final race.

Warner finished in second place for the finals by posted a 6.77 second run.

200 meter dash

Even though the U of L runners were not as successful in this event, freshman Hayden Norris was able to gain valuable experience and finished 12th with a time of 23.66 seconds.

One mile run

Sophomore Ben Ewert finished eighth out of 34 competitors and posted a time of 4:21.16.

3000 meter run

Junior Cameron Stephens came out on top with a first place finish by running this race in 8:41.82.

60 meter hurdles

Sophomore D’Onte Blount qualified for the final race, but was disqualified from completing the race because of a false start in the finals.

High jump

The Cardinals dominated this event by having the top three athletes for the meet.

Freshman Trey Allen posted the highest jump by conquering 2.10 meters. Sophomore Luke Nichols and senior Anthony McRoberts both achieved a height of 2.05 meters.

Long Jump

Freshman Cayden Spencer-Thompson secured a second place finish in the event by jumping 7.29 meters.

Triple Jump

Louisville was able to secure the best three scores in this event.

Spencer-Thompson finished first by jumping 15.57 meters. McRoberts posted a jump of 14.56 meters. Freshman Jeremiah Willis secured third place by jumping 14.19 meters.

Shot put

Senior Christian Buckley finished in first place by having a throw of 17.08 meters. Junior Cade Richeson secured a third place spot by recording a score of 16.35 meters.

Heptathlon

Junior Clay Moss finished in third place in overall points for the event. Though he did not excel in any particular event during the heptathlon, he maintained the consistency to secure the third place spot.