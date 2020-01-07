Interim Arts & Science College dean shares goals for 2020

By Matthew Keck —

After Arts & Science College Dean Kimberly Kempf-Leonard submitted her early retirement in December, the announcement came that David Owen would serve as the interim dean. Owen sent an email Jan. 2 to the college detailing his goals for his interim appointment.

“I am honored to have been appointed interim dean of A&S and I look forward to working together to fulfill the A&S mission,” said Owen. “The core of A&S is its people – from engaged students, to talented staff and brilliant faculty – and we must be sure that we recognize the valuable contributions each of us makes to the success of the college.”

Owen said that his main goal during his tenure as dean is to pass on a strong and vibrant college to the next dean. In the email, he listed what he wants to achieve:

Take positive steps towards improving morale amongst staff and faculty;

End the fiscal year in the black and with the college on sound financial footing;

Prepare a FY21 budget that maximizes our ability to fulfill the A&S mission and enables a strategic investment in college priorities;

Guide the transition to the new budget model and ensure that department chairs and Dean’s office staff have a comprehensive understanding of the new model;

Develop and implement a communication plan that promotes transparency;

Build on our on-going efforts to increase retention of A&S students.

“We have exceptional leadership already in place in the college—associate deans, assistant deans, department chairs, and others—who will ensure that A&S can continue to provide exceptional educational opportunities to students,” said Owen.

He is also the Chair of the Philosophy department in the A&S College. His interim term is set to last through the Spring 2020 semester, while the A&S College searches for a full-time replacement.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with you as we strive to achieve these goals,” said Owen. “And I am very appreciative of the contributions each of you make to our mission.”

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal