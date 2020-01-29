Ball State falls to Women’s Tennis 5-2

By Riley Vance–

Louisville Women’s Tennis (3-0) traveled to Muncie, Ind. Jan. 24 for their matchup against Ball State and left with a 5-2 victory to continue their winning streak.

In doubles play, sophomore Rhea Verma and freshman Andrea Di Palma took court one with a 6-2 win over Ball State’s freshman Emma Peeler and sophomore Livia Lukacs. To secure the doubles point for Louisville, sophomores Jelena Vujanic and Dina Chaika registered a 6-3 win over senior Rebecca Herrington and freshman Emily Desai. Senior Raven Neely and freshman Maia Haumueller were up 6-5.

Ball State earned their first point with a win on court six against Haumueller (6-2, 6-0), making the overall score even.

Louisville fought back with two wins from Di Palma (6-2, 6-4) and Neely (6-3, 6-3).

Vujanic suffered a 6-4, 6-3 loss, bringing the overall score to 3-2 Louisville.

Senior Diana Wong clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Ball State’s Victoria Sec.

To finish off strong, Verma persevered in the tiebreaker for a 6-4, 2-6 (10) win over Emma Peeler.

Photo by Riley Vance // The Louisville Cardinal