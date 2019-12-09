Coach Satterfield to receive ACC Coach of the Year

By Cole Emery —

First year head coach Scott Satterfield is the first U of L coach to earn the ACC Coach of the Year award. This announcement happened Dec. 5.

He is the sixth coach in NCAA history to receive this honor from two different schools in consecutive years. Satterfield won Sun Belt Coach of the Year last season with Appalachian State.

Satterfield improved a Cardinal football team who went 2-10 last year without a win in the conference to a team with a 7-5 in the regular season and a 5-3 record in conference.

“I’m proud of my coaching staff who worked so hard to change the culture of this program and put our players in a position to succeed,” Scatterfield said.

Louisville finished 2nd in the Atlantic Division of the ACC despite their last place record in the division a year prior. They were projected to finish 7th this year.

Their five-game win improvement marked the best improvement among the Power 5 conferences this season.

The Cardinals scored 32.7 points per game this year compared to 18.7 points per game last year. Satterfield also improved their defense, allowing 33.8 points per game compared to allowing 44 points per game last year.

Satterfield will face off against Mississippi State (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in his first bowl appearance for the Cardinals in the Music City Bowl. The game will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal