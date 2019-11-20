No. 4 Men’s basketball defeats NCC 87-58

By Cole Emery–

Men’s basketball defeated North Carolina Central 87-58, Nov. 18 at the KFC Yum! Center. This was the Cardinals fourth win of the season, with three of those at home court.

Making three of their first four shots pushed the No. 4 Cardinals to a 8-0 lead to start the game. This high field goal percentage foreshadowed what the rest of the game would look like from the high-scoring offense.

Louisville continued the onslaught by putting together a 19-4 run to finish out the first half 43-19. The first half point leaders were senior Steven Enoch and freshman Dwayne Sutton with 10 each. Junior Jordan Nwora also came in heavy with eight points.

In the second half North Carolina Central put up 39 points compared to the Cardinals 44 points. The substantial lead allowed the bench players to showcase the depth of this Louisville squad. The Cardinals were led by Nwora who scored 17 points with three rebounds.

Junior Darius Perry scored 11 points with seven assists. Freshman Samuell Williamson came off the bench for nine points with three rebounds, and freshman Aiden Igiehon also came off the bench to score three points with seven rebounds.

The Cardinals will be facing off against South Carolina Upstate in their next matchup. The game will be held Nov. 20 at the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m.

Photo by Anna Disslekamp // The Louisville Cardinal