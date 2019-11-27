Gov. Bevin appoints three new board of trustee members

By Matthew Keck —

Gov. Matt Bevin filled the three vacant University of Louisville board of trustee spots Nov. 22. Scott Brinkman, Randall J. Bufford and John Chilton are the three new trustees.

Brinkman currently serves as secretary of the Governor’s Executive Cabinet, overseeing the Commonwealth’s Cabinets and implementing policies and programs. He is also on the board of the Waterfront Development Corporation. He was formerly a lawyer in Louisville for 35 years.

Chilton is the state budget director for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Before this, he was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for more than 40 years.

Bufford, the only appointee not a part of Gov. Bevin’s cabinet, is the founder and president of Trilogy Health Services, LLC. He was also a board member on U of L’s Nursing and Business School committees.

In the release, there was no information regarding how long each member’s term would last or start. The trustees are set to meet for the last time this year Dec. 12.

Gov. Bevin also made appointments to Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky’s board’s.

None of the three new members were available for comment at the time.

