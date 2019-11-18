Field hockey falls to Boston College in sudden death

By Gabriel Wiest —

Louisville field hockey lost its quarter-final NCAA tournament game to Boston College 2-1 in double overtime Nov. 17 at Trager Stadium. This was their third home loss for the year.

After making it to the Elite Eight by beating Michigan just a day earlier, the Cardinals failed to maintain their momentum against Boston College.

Boston College started off the scoring with a goal off of a penalty corner shot, after a stalemate in the first quarter.

Senior Bethany Russ scored in the third quarter, tying the score 1-1. After another dry quarter in the fourth, the game entered into the first round of overtime. Louisville had four shots on goal, and not able to take any to the bank.

While the first round of overtime remained pointless, BC had the final say in a sudden death shootout in the second round of overtime.

Head coach Justine S0wry gave her take aways for the game, proud of Louisville’s effort.

“They played one heck of a game. They did everything that we asked them to do. Barring the second quarter, I think we played really nice field hockey. We defended well, we attacked well. We had our opportunities, no doubt about it. We had our opportunities to put the game away but it’s sport.” Sowry said.

Boston College’s goalie had eight saves for the game, shutting Louisville out of five quarters of play. Louisville out numbered BC 9-3 shots on goal, however could not manage to come out on top.

The 2019 season will remain a historic season for the Cardinals, tying their all time winningest season with a record 16-6. The Cardinals also came the furthest they have ever been in the off season.

Sowry explained her mixed emotions for the loss, ending a significant season.

“You come that close to a final four it’s no doubt heartbreaking. When I take a moment to breathe, I am just so incredibly proud of our team.” said Sowry.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal