SGA holds special election for A & S senator

By Byron Hoskinson —

The College of Arts and Sciences held a special election to name a new SGA senator. Voting was conducted online through a personalized ballot sent to all College of Arts and Sciences students’ email accounts. The week-long voting period ended midnight on Friday, Oct. 11.

Six candidates submitted applications and were deemed eligible to run for the special election, George Nalbandian, a member of the SGA Supreme Court which oversees elections, said via email.

The candidates were Elena Berkenbosch, Brandon Cooper, Lee Henry Head, Alex Hex, Jake Jones and Jordan McGinty.

The eventual winner will take their position as one of seven senators in Arts & Sciences who are tasked with seeking input from their student constituents according to the SGA Constitution. Student senators also meet regularly and serve on other SGA boards and committees.

Each academic college is allotted one student senator per every 750 full-time students enrolled in the college, according to the Constitution.

Over 1,100 votes were cast in the general election last semester for Arts & Sciences senators, though numbers for the special election were not immediately available.

Nalbandian said that if no suits contesting the election process were brought before the court, the unofficial results could be available as early as next week. Candidates are also able to challenge the results by filing petitions with the court.

“After all of the cases are heard (if there are any), the Supreme Court will vote to certify the unofficial results and the senator-elect will assume their position,” Nalbandian said.

Graphic by Shayla Kerr // The Louisville Cardinal