U of L hosting national education fellow for 2019-2020 academic year

By Matthew Keck–

The University of Louisville will be hosting American Council on Education Fellow Rashmi Assudani for the 2019-2020 academic school year. Assudani is one of 39 ACE Fellows this year and currently a management and entrepreneurship professor at Xavier University.

“She will be working with the president and provost on projects related to the plan,” said U of L spokesperson John Karman. “Specifically, she will work with Gail DePuy, associate dean for academic and student affairs, by offering her expert opinions on the plan’s implementation.”

Assudani chose U of L as her host for the ACE Fellow program. Assudani was not available for comment.

The ACE program allows participants to immerse themselves in the studies and practices of another institution’s culture. Their goal is to make sure that higher education has future leaders who are ready to take on real world challenges.

Since 1965 the ACE Fellows program has helped develop more than 2,000 faculty, staff and administrators. Of those 2,000 more than 80 percent of the ACE Fellows have gone on to serve as senior leaders at colleges and universities.

What the Fellows do:

Observe and participate in key meetings and events, and take on special projects and assignments while under the mentorship of a team of experienced campus or system leaders.

Participate in three multi-day seminars, engage in team-based project and case studies, visit other campuses and attend national meetings.

Develop a network of higher education leaders across the US and abroad.

By requiring a rigorous workload ACE condenses years worth of job experience into a single academic year.

The ACE Fellow must be nominated to participate in the program. Universities who host must be ACE members and remain in good standing throughout the duration of the fellowship.

There is a $16,000 program fee that is paid to ACE and a minimum $10,000 budget supplied to the fellow. These fees are split between the home and host universities. The $10,000 budget is used to aid the fellow’s travel, lodging and retreats required by the program.

This year’s class is proud to boast a diverse group of leaders. Out of the 39 participants more than half are female and and close to half are members of a minority group.

Photo Courtesy of U of L