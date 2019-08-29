U of L introduces new student ticket system, Flight 23

By Matthew Keck–

University of Louisville students will have a new option for getting entrance into sports games starting this fall.

U of L athletics introduced a new ticket subscription service, Flight 23, that will only cost students $10 a month. This will allow students entrance to every regular season home game for any sport, including men’s basketball and football. Flight 23 will replace the old system of student season tickets.

Erika Fitzgerald, director of ticket operations at U of L, said that there is room for 1200 students to sign up for Flight 23 but that number can fluctuate. She said this system is first come first serve and that a student may not get tickets if a game sells out or they claim their ticket late.

Flight 23’s introduction will also be saving students money on tickets. Before, students could purchase season tickets for men’s basketball and football for $210. This saves students over $100 a year, and gains them entrance into other sporting events aside from basketball and football.

As a part of Flight 23’s membership, students must keep their membership for a minimum of 10 months. If they decide to cancel their membership early they will be charged with a fee that can range from $10 to $90 depending on how early they cancel.

One of the perks students get with this membership is being eligible to enroll in the Student Cardinal Athletic Fund. When enrolled in SCAF students will receive priority seating and will accumulate priority points at double the rate of donors.

U of L athletics has also partnered with raiseRED, a philanthropic organization at U of L that raises awareness for pediatric cancer and blood disease. They are donating $2 for each student that attends football games and $1 for men’s basketball. The total donations can reach up to $10,000 for football and $20,000 for basketball.

Men’s basketball and football tickets will be distributed through the claim on the Cards Mobile App game-by-game. Tickets for all other sporting events will be distributed first come first serve at the games with a student ID.

Students can see a seating arrangements and more details about the reward program at GoCards.com/Students.

Matthew Keck // The Louisville Cardinal