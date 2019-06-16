No. 7 Louisville baseball defeated by No.2 Vanderbilt in first round of CWS

By Gabriel Wiest —

Omaha,Ne. — Seventh-ranked Louisville baseball (49-17) fell to No.2 Vanderbilt (55-11) 3-1 in the first round of the College World Series. Louisville must win the next two games to stay in Omaha.

ACC Pitcher of the year Reid Detmers’ first pitch in the bottom of the first inning resulted in a home run from Austin Martin for the Commodores.

Louisville picked up steam in the top of the fifth inning with a run by junior Justin Lavey made possible by a single down the middle by freshmen Henry Davis.

Sophomore Bryan Hoeing relieved Detmers in the bottom of the sixth inning. Detmers left the game with an ERA of 2.79, shutting out Vanderbilt for four innings.

Vanderbilt’s Martin hit a home run to give the Commodores a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Louisville struck out the last two innings of the game.

While this game puts Louisville in the losers bracket, there is still a chance for Louisville to show up in the World Series.

The Cardinals have faced double elimination already in the post-season when they lost to Illinois State in the Regionals.

Louisville plays again June 18. The Cardinals will play either Mississippi State or Auburn.

Photo by Gabriel Wiest / The Louisville Cardinal