No. 7 Louisville falls to Illinois State in NCAA baseball regionals

By Mariam Prieto —

Coming off of a win against the University of Illinois at Chicago, No. 7 Louisville (44-16) lost to the Illinois State Redbirds (36-24). The score was 4-2, with Reid Detmers taking his second loss of the season in the NCAA baseball regionals.

This loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at the worst possible time while placing Louisville in the losers bracket.

Illinois State proved themselves in the first round of regionals winning an upset victory against Indiana University (37-22) and brought the same fight to the mound against the Cardinals.

This home game for the Cards started scoreless. Illinois State then struck first in the fourth, effectively ending the stalemate against both teams.

The Cardinals responded with their first run and quickly added a second in the sixth inning. They were in the lead at the top of the sixth.

With the Cardinals’ quick advancement, Illinois State answered with two scores in the bottom half.

The Redbirds held their win with a pinch-hit two-run double into the left field which was essential to their win.

Even for the loss, Detmers pitched 11-4, ranking him among the top of the U of L single season strikeout list with 156.

“The good news is our season is not over. We still have life. We’re still going to be ready to play baseball tomorrow,” head coach Dan McDonnell said.

Louisville will have an up-hill battle against the Hoosiers tomorrow at noon. The last time Louisville played IU, they barely came out on top with an 8-7 win in mid-May.

Illinois State will face off against UIC tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Photo by Gabriel Wiest / The Louisville Cardinal