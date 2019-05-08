New Trustee announced

By Maggie Vancampen —

Governor Matt Bevin announced a new member of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees April 26.

Diane Medley was reinstated to the board. Her former tenure was from Jan. 13, 2017 to Jan. 13, 2018. Her new position is until Jan. 13, 2025.

She was the former chairman of the U of L Foundation Board of Directors.

She is the co-founder of MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP, a firm that specializes in tax and accounting services.

Medley is an active member in the Louisville community. She is a chair for multiple organizations including Vice Chair of the Hardin Memorial Hospital Foundation, Membership Chair of the Louisville Women President’s Organization and Immediate Past Chair of Greater Louisville Inc. – the Metro Chamber of Commerce.

She graduated from U of L with a bachelors degree in accounting and as Valedictorian of the School of Business.