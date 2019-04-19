Brief: U of L announces new Vice President of University Advancement

By Maggie Vancampen —

The University of Louisville Board of Trustees named Bradley Shafer as the permanent vice president of university advancement. He starts May 1, 2019.

He has served as interim vice president since July 2018.

“I want to share my appreciation to our alumni, donors and many supporters for their unwavering commitment to U of L,” said Shafer. “I look forward to continuing to lead our team, engaging with those who want the best for U of L, and partnering with President Bendapudi to advance initiatives that will ultimately make the University of Louisville a great place to work, learn and invest.”

He has a bachelor of science and a masters in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Shafer has 21 years of experience in higher education. He has worked as director of estate and gift planning and professional outreach at Arizona State University Foundation and the associate dean of advancement and executive director of the Kenan-Flagler Business School Foundation, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal