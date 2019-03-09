Meningitis Case Confirmed on Campus

By Maggie Vancampen —

University officials confirmed March 8 a dorm resident has been diagnosed and hospitalized with the highly-contagious bacterial meningococcal meningitis.

The email said the student’s roommate has not shown any symptoms and is being given preventative care.

The residential hall and student were not identified.

According to John Karman, director of media relations at the office of communications and marketing, no preventative vaccines will be provided by the University of Louisville.

The email outlined some symptoms, including nausea, headaches, fevers and vomiting. A rash that looks like purple spots on the body may also appear.

Meningitis is a bacteria that can affect the brain and spinal cord. Types B, C and Y are the most prominent in the United States.

The email said, “In the US, approximately 800-1,500 people are infected with meningococcal meningitis and 120 die from the disease per year.”

The email also said, “Bacterial meningitis is contagious but is only transmitted through direct exchange of respiratory or throat secretions.”

The email said coughing, kissing and drinking after each other are the main ways the bacteria spreads.

The email said the best way to prevent contamination is through vaccination and consistent hand washing. It cautioned against sharing anything that’s been close to someone’s mouth like lip balm, water bottles, smoking materials and eating utensils.

Contact Campus Health Services at 502-852-6479 or your health care provider for additional questions and concerns.