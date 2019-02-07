Sat. Feb 9th, 2019

Valentine’s Day is overhyped and problematic

2 days ago Quintez Brown

— Shelby Gardner

Valentine’s Day seems to put uncomfortable pressure on everyone rather than celebrate love. It’s an internationally recognized holiday, but why? It’s not even a bank holiday.

The first issue with Valentine’s Day is the feeling of exclusion and loneliness that it can perpetuate for single people.

There is a lot of societal pressure to find a date for events.

Freshman music education major Natalie Karrick understands what this pressure looks like.

“People apologize when you don’t have a valentine,” said Karrick.

In effect, people use this day as a safety net to tell their love interest how they really feel. People are more likely to say yes when being asked out on Feb. 14 just so they can have a valentine.

This can hurt feelings later when the relationship doesn’t actually work. If the love interest says no, then the person who asked the question can brush it off as getting caught up in the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

This holiday is an excuse for people to act out and hide their true feelings without consequences. If you like someone, you should tell them regardless of what day it is.

Along with the pressure to find a date is the pressure to please your date. There are some serious stereotypes that go along with this holiday.

We expect guys to get girls very nice and expensive gifts, while girls are not often expected to reciprocate. Every person participating should communicate with their partner about a budget. If you want to exceed beyond the materialistic side of Valentine’s Day, one thing to consider would be investing in an experience together. Concert tickets, a road trip, and zip lining are all experiences that couples can do together to celebrate their relationship. This takes the pressure off of finding the perfect surprise for the perfect price.

Another aspect of Valentine’s Day to consider is the LGBT+ community.

Valentine’s Day is undeniably a commercialized holiday, and it targets and caters to heteronormative society. There is obviously nothing wrong with being straight, but there is something wrong with being inconsiderate of people who aren’t.

All of the heteronormative ads and commercials on TV can really make someone who also celebrates the holiday feel alienated. However, freshman music therapy major Emily Wittman feels that it’s more of a judgment-free day.

“Though Valentine’s Day has been deemed cliche by society, I see it as a way to show how much I care about my partner. Like many in the LGBT+ community, I feel we haven’t had the chance to be ‘cliché’, as many over-sexualize LGBT relationships,” Whittman said. “It’s a day to show our love for one another without having to worry about what others think.”

Although Valentine’s Day can provide good times and fond memories, I believe that it is important to be aware of the workings of society so that we can make changes accordingly in the future. Valentine’s Day, among other commercialized holidays, is something to reconsider. What message does Valentine’s Day give when there is one single day a year that we celebrate our love for each other? Shouldn’t we be loving and appreciative all the time?

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

History of Valentine’s: Love goes beyond a single day

3 days ago Quintez Brown

Covington Catholic gaslighted us and succeeded

1 week ago Quintez Brown

Sloppy reporting causes national outrage

1 week ago Quintez Brown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

No. 2 women’s basketball slams No. 15 Syracuse, tops the ACC

2 days ago Gabriel Wiest

Valentine’s Day is overhyped and problematic

2 days ago Quintez Brown

Cuddle up and turn down the lights for these must-see rom-coms

3 days ago Joseph Garcia

Two robbery suspects arrested near campus after drug deal gone bad

3 days ago Sam Combest

University Police announce partnership with LMPD

3 days ago Sam Combest

History of Valentine’s: Love goes beyond a single day

3 days ago Quintez Brown

Don’t go breaking my heart, or the bank

4 days ago Joseph Garcia

Cardinal Editor to attend prestigious national conference

4 days ago Sam Combest

Weather closures are rare but keep you safe

4 days ago Sam Combest

Brief: Robbery at the Province Apartments

5 days ago Sam Combest

United by a thread: Serving looks of inclusivity at Luminance

5 days ago Joseph Garcia

Lacrosse preview: Teeter brings talent, preparation to tough ACC slate

5 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball beats UConn, Asia Durr scores a lot

6 days ago Matt Bradshaw

North Carolina outfights Louisville men’s basketball 79-69 in lopsided rematch

7 days ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 3 U of L rocks No. 2 UConn for a 78-69 win at the Yum! Center

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Brief: UofL student robbed at gunpoint

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Old Cardinal Stadium set to be demolished after 63 years of existence

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimming and diving sweeps senior day, falls to rival Kentucky

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball wins five straight, cracks the top 25

2 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Meet the coaches: Satterfield completes his football staff

2 weeks ago Micah Brown

Burdi and Rogers look to bounce back from professional baseball debuts

2 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Baseball opens Flaker Family Pro Locker Room

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 23 men’s basketball avenges lone ACC loss, beats Pittsburgh at home

2 weeks ago Brad McGuffin

No. 23 men’s basketball outlasts No. 21 NC State for fourth straight win

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Mitchell, Harrell and Rozier headline Cardinals in the NBA

3 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Men’s tennis: Equal parts energy and experience in 2019

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis: Opportunities abound in challenging conference

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Sean Moth: Twenty years’ perspective working, announcing and breaking bones

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Police arrest man for campus robberies and assault

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

Campus crime reactions

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

Arrest warrant issued for robberies suspect

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

Men’s basketball upsets UNC for first ever Chapel Hill win

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Jackson and Rankins headline Cardinals in the NFL

4 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball falls to No. 1 Notre Dame, beats Georgia Tech

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis begins 2019 with wins in the Aloha State

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Setter Tori Dilfer transfers to U of L volleyball

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Lauren Hartlage to compete at Augusta National Amateur Championship

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball names five captains for upcoming season

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimmers find success at Short Course World Championships

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

The Scott Satterfield Era: One month down

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Whitney Young to become women’s golf head coach in 2019

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball ranked No. 9 in collegiate newspaper preseason poll

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball remains undefeated as Notre Dame approaches

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

New Year, New Coaches: Vince Tyra making hiring moves

1 month ago Sam Combest

Tate Schmitt signs with Real Salt Lake

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 16 Kentucky shoots down low-flying Cards 71-58 in college basketball’s biggest rivalry

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

John Michael Hayden promoted to men’s soccer head coach

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Todd Sharp terminated as Ladybirds head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw