Women’s basketball cruises past Miami (OH) in home opener

By Matt Bradshaw —
Women’s basketball (6-0) returned home from a five-game road trip in victorious fashion. U of L cruised past Miami (Ohio) 95-73 under a loud and proud crowd at the KFC Yum! Center on Monday night.
The announced attendance was 7,544.
“It was great to see everybody,” head coach Jeff Walz said. “We’re just so blessed and so fortunate to have the type of support the we get here in Louisville and all of our players, staff, and everyone involved in our program we really appreciate you coming out here and being a big part of our success.”
Six players scored in double-figures in the home opener as the No. 5 Cardinals proved they lost none of their fire power from last season. The RedHawks (4-1) trailed by fifteen points in the first quarter, shooting only 25 percent from the field, and played catch-up the rest of the contest.
Louisville shot 51.5 percent from the field. Walz’s backcourt controlled the floor against their opponent with a season-high 16 steals.
“Offensively I thought we were fantastic. We’ve got to go down on some of the silly turnovers….but defensively we’ve got a long way to go,” Walz said. “Part of our problem right now is that if we miss a shot we hang our head which then puts us at a disadvantage at the defensive end.”
Junior Kylee Shook led the offense with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench. Senior Asia Durr added 16 points, junior Bionca Dunham 15 points and sophomore Dana Evans 14 points.
Senior Sam Fuehring and junior Jazmine Jones recorded 10 points each.
The program honored its coach for achieving his 300th career win at the beginning of the season. Walz provided the arena with some amusement in the third quarter when he received a failed pass on the sidelines and jokingly pulled up for a shot.
“I was afraid I was going to get in trouble again with the NCAA if I took the shot,” Walz said. “Believe me it would’ve gone in…and my player’s know if that it had gone in they would’ve never heard the end of it.”
Women’s basketball hosts Nebraska on Thursday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Photos by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal