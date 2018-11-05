Swimming and diving splits ACC meet with Virginia

By Matt Bradshaw —

In their final fall meet at home, swimming and diving split a two-day contest with the visiting Virginia Cavaliers. The No. 13 men’s team defeated UVA 214-139, and the No. 8 women’s team lost 214-137.

This is the first victory for the men’s team since the season opening meet versus Xavier. For the women’s side, it’s the first loss all year after beating Xavier, SMU and No. 9 Tennessee.

With the Cavalier men ranked No. 16 and the women No. 7, Virginia is the toughest opponent that U of L has faced in 2018.

“It was an exciting weekend of racing,” head coach Arthur Albiero said. “We got a lot of the things done that we were trying to do at this stage of the season. I think our men really stepped up in a lot of areas and ultimately that was the difference in the score. Our ladies, a couple things didn’t break out way, but I liked the way the team kept great energy, kept fighting all the way through.”

The first day of competition saw the Louisville men sweep nine events. Sophomore Daniel Pinto set a school record on the three-meter dive for his winning-score of 384.30.

Sophomore Arina Openysheva, senior Mallory Comerford, and juniors Avery Braunecker and Casey Fanz combined to give the Cardinal women the top spot in the 200 free relay.

Comerford won the first individual race for the women’s team in the 100 free, and junior Grace Oglesby followed with a victory in the 200 fly.

The men’s team continued a dominant weekend on the second day of racing with wins across seven events to secure the overall victory.

Sophomore Nicolas Albiero, junior Andrej Barna, sophomore Evgenii Somov and senior Zach Harting combined in the final race for a win in the 400 freestyle relay.

The Virginia women won all but two races on the second day to secure their victory. U of L senior Sophie Cattermole topped the demanding 1650 free.

Next up, swimming and diving travels to West Lafayette, Indiana for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Friday, Nov. 9.

The Cardinals return to Ralph Wright Natatorium for a senior day meet with Northwestern.

