Football freshman Jordan Travis will transfer from the program

By Matt Bradshaw —

Jordan Travis is transferring from the University of Louisville football program. A team release confirmed the news alongside evidence that Travis turned in paperwork and is now listed online in the college football transfer portal.

The freshman quarterback appeared in three games as a Cardinal and recorded four completions, 71 passing yards and a touchdown.

“Jordan Travis approached me Tuesday about transferring, and we had a productive discussion about his future,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in a statement. “He talked about the possibility of getting closer to home and his family, and we agreed that it might be a better situation for him personally. Jordan is a terrific young man and I wish him nothing but the best in his collegiate career.”

Sources close to Travis say he allegedly left the team to return to his family in West Palm Beach, Florida because of an undisclosed illness recently diagnosed, though this news remains unconfirmed.

Travis was recruited by Louisville as a three-star dual-threat quarterback in high school. He guided The Benjamin School to the 2017 Class 3-A finals after posting 2,190 passing yards, 905 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns.

As a backup behind redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham and redshirt sophomore Jawon Pass, Travis lacked a good chance for playing time. He got his opportunity at Cardinal Stadium when Louisville was trailing Georgia Tech by 35 points.

Jordan entered the game and sparked the offense with 4-for-9 passing and 71 yards, including a 31-yard throw and a 29-yard touchdown to freshman Tutu Atwell.

His first drive showed Travis’ ability to both pass and run the ball, even if ended with an interception that Georgia Tech returned for a 95-yard touchdown. Petrino recognized the skill of the youngster despite the pick.

“I wanted Jordan to go in there and throw the ball around,” Petrino said. “He showed the type of talent that he has and arm strength he has.”

Amidst rumors of several players possibly transferring, Travis is the first big loss during football’s 2-6 season.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal