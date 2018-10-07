Women’s soccer shuts down Miami 3-0 on senior day

By Brad McGuffin and Matt Bradshaw —

Women’s soccer (10-3-0, 4-2) recovered from back-to-back losses against ranked opponents by shutting out Miami (5-7-2, 2-4) on senior day. Louisville maintained tight control of the match on both sides of the field for an easy 3-0 victory.

“We started off exactly the way we needed to, being aggressive both offensively and defensively,” head coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes said. “I’m certainly happy with that, and I think that afforded us an opportunity to get two goals. Then I think we did enough to close it out and get the third goal. Overall, three points, a shutout and we only gave up one shot, that’s pretty awesome.”

The Cardinals finished with an 18-1 shot advantage and held the Hurricanes to zero shots on goal.

Freshman Sarah Hernandez, junior Brooklyn Rivers and junior Allison Whitfield scored goals against the Hurricanes. Sophomore Emina Ekic recorded two assists.

First half

U of L wasted no time in the opening minutes with a high-pressure attack. It paid off in the 14th minute when Hernandez received a corner kick in the box and netted her first collegiate goal.

Three minutes later, Ekic sent a cross into the box and found Rivers for a 2-0 lead.

Vincent and the Louisville backline prevented Miami from getting a single shot off in the first half. The score remained 2-0 at halftime.

Second half

Whitfield scored her first goal of the season three minutes into the second half. The forward connected from 18-yards out for a 3-0 lead.

The Cards continued to pressure the struggling Hurricanes and nearly widened the score several times. Freshman Delaney Snyder had a shot that went just wide of the goal.

Miami managed to get off one shot in the second half but failed to come close to scoring, making the final score 3-0.

Women’s soccer hits the road for three conference matchups before closing out the regular season at home. They face Wake Forest on Friday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m.

“We’ll continue to work at keeping the ball,” Ferguson-Dayes said. “We always know what our defending is going to do, but we have to continue to get better with the ball.”

Vincent and Carbin celebrated

U of L recognized seniors Gabrielle Vincent and Kennadi Carbin in a pregame celebration.

Vincent started in and played all 18 matches of her first three collegiate seasons as a Cardinal. The streak extends to her senior year as the center back remains a steady, strong and vital part of Louisville’s defense.

“Gabby’s got her fingerprint all over this program,” Ferguson-Dayes said. “Her heart bleeds through the fabric of our team, our culture, everything we do. It’s only fitting to have a shutout.”

The Columbia, Maryland native earned First Team All-State honors her senior year and immediately become an defensive anchor for U of L as a freshman. Vincent has seven goals and five assists over the course of her career, along with leading the way to numerous shutouts.

“Louisville has truly and honestly become my home,” Vincent said. “I came here four years ago, and I never would’ve thought that I’d mold into the woman I am around the people I love so much. I’m really grateful that I got to spend my four years here.”

Carbin hails from Louisville where she attended Waggener High School and earned 2013 Kentucky Female Player of the Year. She played two years of collegiate soccer for Mississippi State, scoring six goals and adding two assists.

The forward transferred to U of L for her junior year and appeared in seven games. Midway through the season, Carbin left the team due to pregnancy.

“Kennadi is great,” Vincent said. “A little intimidating but I love that about her. To be able to have a child in the middle of the season last year and come back to be the athlete she is, it’s truly amazing and inspiring to all of us.”

So far, Carbin has played in all 13 games this season and scored one goal with one assist.

“It’s been a great two years,” Carbin said. “I came in and right away I was welcomed. [Ferguson-Dayes] built my skill to better than it was coming from Mississippi State. I feel like I’ve grown as a player and a person, being a Louisville Cardinal.”

Photos by Matt Bradshaw / The Louisville Cardinal