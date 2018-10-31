Don't Miss
- Football player hit with gun charge
- Students and faculty rally for trans visibility
- The White Squirrel hosts release party for latest magazine
- Op ed: Race killings must stop
- Executives promote diversity in Tyra speaker series
- Taylor Bennett hypes U of L students with free concert
- Men’s basketball outlasts Bellarmine in opening exhibition
- U of L athletics state of the union, part five
- Defensive woes continue to cripple football
- Wiretap audio reveals sordid details of pay-for-play scheme
Trans Visibility Rally
By Brooklyn Atherton on October 31, 2018