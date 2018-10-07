Swimming and diving dominates opening meet against Xavier

By Matt Bradshaw —

Swimming and diving hit the water in dominant fashion for their opening meet of the 2018-19 season. Both the women’s and men’s team won every race at Ralph Wright Natatorium against the visiting Xavier Musketeers.

“It’s always good to get back to racing,” head coach Arthur Albiero said. “The goal today was just to get back to racing and building a different phase for the season. There’s a lot of information I need to study here, but I’m pleased with the overall effort. I’m excited to see where this season’s going to take us.”

First-place finishes

200 medley relay

Senior Alina Kendzior, sophomore Mariia Astashkina, senior Mallory Comerford and junior Casey Fanz combined for a 1:41.49 time (women’s team).

Sophomores Nikkos Sofianidis and Evgenii Somov, freshman Michael Eastman and senior Matya Kovacs combined for a 1:31.04 time (men’s team).

1000 free

Senior Sophie Cattermole won with a 10:12.82 time (women’s team).

Senior Marcelo Acosta won with a 9:21.55 time (men’s team).

500 free

Sophomore Arina Openysheva won with a 4:56.5 (women’s team).

Acosta won with a 4:32.03 (men’s team).

200 individual medley

Comerford won with a 2:03.20 (women’s team).

Sophomore Daniel Sos won with a 1:50.87 (men’s team).

200 free

Openysheva won with a 1:49.46 (women’s team).

Freshman Colton Paulson won with a 1:39.77 (men’s team).

200 fly

Junior Grace Oglesby won with a 2:00.44 (women’s team).

Sos won with a 1:51.55 (men’s team).

200 back

Kendzior won with a 2:00.87 (women’s team).

Sofianidis won with a 1:49.92 (men’s team).

1oo free

Freshman Katie Schorr won with a 51.11 (women’s team).

Sophomore Nicolas won with a 45.50 (men’s team)

100 fly

Oglesby won with a 55.12 (women’s team).

Somov won with a 50.29 (men’s team).

100 backstroke

Kendzior won with a 55.48 (women’s team).

Sofianidis won with a 49.16 (men’s team).

100 breast

Astashkina won with a 1:03.49 (women’s team).

Somov won with a 56.11 (men’s team).

50 free

Comerford won with a 23.12 (women’s team).

Senior Zach Harting won with a 20.94 (men’s team).

Up next, swimming and diving travels to Columbus for a meet with Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Photo courtesy / Jared Anderson