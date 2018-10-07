Swimming and diving dominates opening meet against Xavier

- No. 6 men’s soccer loses overtime match to No. 15 Notre Dame
By Matt Bradshaw —
Swimming and diving hit the water in dominant fashion for their opening meet of the 2018-19 season. Both the women’s and men’s team won every race at Ralph Wright Natatorium against the visiting Xavier Musketeers.
“It’s always good to get back to racing,” head coach Arthur Albiero said. “The goal today was just to get back to racing and building a different phase for the season. There’s a lot of information I need to study here, but I’m pleased with the overall effort. I’m excited to see where this season’s going to take us.”
First-place finishes
200 medley relay
Senior Alina Kendzior, sophomore Mariia Astashkina, senior Mallory Comerford and junior Casey Fanz combined for a 1:41.49 time (women’s team).
Sophomores Nikkos Sofianidis and Evgenii Somov, freshman Michael Eastman and senior Matya Kovacs combined for a 1:31.04 time (men’s team).
1000 free
Senior Sophie Cattermole won with a 10:12.82 time (women’s team).
Senior Marcelo Acosta won with a 9:21.55 time (men’s team).
500 free
Sophomore Arina Openysheva won with a 4:56.5 (women’s team).
Acosta won with a 4:32.03 (men’s team).
200 individual medley
Comerford won with a 2:03.20 (women’s team).
Sophomore Daniel Sos won with a 1:50.87 (men’s team).
200 free
Openysheva won with a 1:49.46 (women’s team).
Freshman Colton Paulson won with a 1:39.77 (men’s team).
200 fly
Junior Grace Oglesby won with a 2:00.44 (women’s team).
Sos won with a 1:51.55 (men’s team).
200 back
Kendzior won with a 2:00.87 (women’s team).
Sofianidis won with a 1:49.92 (men’s team).
1oo free
Freshman Katie Schorr won with a 51.11 (women’s team).
Sophomore Nicolas won with a 45.50 (men’s team)
100 fly
Oglesby won with a 55.12 (women’s team).
Somov won with a 50.29 (men’s team).
100 backstroke
Kendzior won with a 55.48 (women’s team).
Sofianidis won with a 49.16 (men’s team).
100 breast
Astashkina won with a 1:03.49 (women’s team).
Somov won with a 56.11 (men’s team).
50 free
Comerford won with a 23.12 (women’s team).
Senior Zach Harting won with a 20.94 (men’s team).
Up next, swimming and diving travels to Columbus for a meet with Ohio State and Texas A&M.
Photo courtesy / Jared Anderson