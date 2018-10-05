No. 8 Virginia blanks women’s soccer 1-0 at home

By Weston Payne —

Eighth-ranked Virginia (10-2-0) handed women’s soccer (9-3-0) their second-straight loss with a 1-0 shutout. The Cavaliers played with a dominant offense and thorough possession, maintaining their lead throughout the match despite Louisville’s 4-2 shot advantage.

UVA scored six minutes into the game and controlled the midfield in the first half. U of L played aggressively during the second half but failed to produce a goal.

After starting conference play with three consecutive wins, the Cards move to 3-2-0 in the ACC. Both conference losses came from top-10 opponents in No. 3 North Carolina and No. 8 Virginia.

First half

Virginia wasted no time with the first and only goal six minutes into the game. Junior forward Meghan McCool netted the score and remained an offensive threat for the Cavaliers throughout the contest.

The Cardinals had a difficult time keeping Virginia off their side of the pitch, rarely advancing the ball past midfield.

Despite the disadvantage, Louisville had a 2-1 shot advantage over the Cavaliers at halftime (one shot on goal from sophomore Taylor Kerwin).

Second Half

U of L looked more engaged and energetic on offense in the second half. They hustled on defense and continued to push the ball up and over Virginia’s backline with vertical passes.

Sophomore Gabby Kouzelos sacrificed her body for a great save in the early minutes of the second half.

Freshman forward Maisie Whitsett hit a shot off the cross-bar in the 60th minute. Back-to-back corner kicks followed but neither led to a goal.

Overall, Louisville picked up their play in the second half and made the match even. Virginia cemented their 1-0 victory with terrific passing and tough defense that prevented a Cardinal goal.

Women’s soccer hosts Miami on Sunday, Oct. 7 at noon for senior day.

Photos by Matt Bradshaw / The Louisville Cardinal