Volleyball defeats Chattanooga for sixth sweep

Volleyball defeated Chattanooga 3-0 (25-6, 25-18, 25-14) for their sixth sweep of the season. All but one of Louisville’s victories have come as sweeps.

The win was second in a two-game homestand. U of L (7-4) lost the first match of the stand against UK in a 3-0 sweep.

Senior Amanda Green and junior Megan Sloan led the offense with a combined 26 kills. Senior libero Molly Sauer led the defense with 15 digs.

The Cardinals shot out to an early 6-1 lead in the first set, helped by a back-to-back kill-block combo from Green.

Chattanooga stayed close with solid defense from their back row and tough play at the net. A strong showing from the Moc’s fan base kept the energy up for their team.

The Cards pulled away with a 8-5 run and won the first set 25-16. Sloan led the charge with five kills.

UTC continued to keep the match tight in the second set, producing dig after dig against U of L’s talented hitters.

With the set tied 10-10, Louisville put the offense in high-gear with a 13-4 run that made the score 23-14. The Mocs rallied for four points but ultimately fell 25-18.

Chattanooga began the final set with a short-lived 3-2 edge. U of L used their dominance of the net to regain the lead and keep themselves in front 18-12, leading to a timeout from UTC.

Louisville had little trouble putting their opponent away for the 25-14 victory, clinching the win with a kill from Green.

Volleyball moves on to a stint of four conference games on the road. They face NC State on Friday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

