Rivers and Whitsett put women’s soccer ahead Notre Dame

By Matt Bradshaw —

Women’s soccer (8-1-0) cemented their best start since 2012 with a 2-0 victory over Notre Dame (4-5-0). Both sides were scoreless for an hour until U of L took control with a pair of goals.

Louisville now holds a perfect 2-0 record in the ACC. They started conference play with a 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh.

Junior Brooklyn Rivers and freshman Maisie Whitsett scored the goals for the Cardinals. Together, the pair have 14 goals this season.

First half

Neither side had the outright advantage in a scoreless, action-packed first half.

The Cardinals struck first with a pair of shots from juniors Rivers and Allison Whitfield.

At the 12 minute mark, the Fighting Irish nearly scored in the box. Redshirt sophomore keeper Gabby Kouzelos dived for a save and missed the ball.

With the goal wide open, junior defender Niamh Nelson cleared the ball just before it crossed the goal line.

Fifteen minutes later, Rivers had Louisville’s closest opportunity of the half. The forward passed the final Notre Dame defender and loosed a shot that bounced off the post.

The Irish had a 3-2 corner advantage by halftime, getting close to goal with their opportunities.

The Cards had a 8-4 shot advantage. Sophomore Nadege L’Esperance nearly put one in the net during the final minute before halftime but missed high.

Second half

Notre Dame emerged from halftime with a fierce attack and recorded two quick shots. Kouzelos saved both chances.

Louisville took a 1-0 lead at the 60 minute mark. Rivers received a cross from Whitfield and used a header for her sixth goal of the season.

Notre Dame continued to have their fair share of opportunities, but U of L would not be denied the victory. Sophomore Emina Ekic dished to Whitsett who beat the goalkeeper one-on-one for her eighth goal of the season.

Senior centerback Gabby Vincent helped keep the opponent scoreless for the rest of the game. The Cardinals won in a 2-0 shutout.

Women’s soccer returns to host Syracuse on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.

Photos by Matt Bradshaw / The Louisville Cardinal