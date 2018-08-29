We’re falling into five-star football season, y’all

By Megan Brewer —

Fall, or better known for being the best season in my book, is right around the corner and because football starts in fall, it becomes a top tier sport for me.

Football is easily one of my top three favorite sports and it’s not just because of the falling leaves and hoodies.

Football is the ultimate tailgating sport. Open the beers and pull out the cornhole boards, because there’s nothing like football tailgating. If you want to see fans get excited and crazy before a sporting event, and maybe never even make it to the game, a parking lot before a football game is the place to be.

Football also has the luxury of being the kind of sport anyone can get hyped about. Even if you don’t like sports or don’t know what’s going on during a game, there’s just something about being in a crowd of freezing people that’s exciting.

It gets even more exciting when everyone starts cheering and yelling, and even if you’re completely lost, you find yourself cheering. It’s easy to get immersed in the constant excitement.

Another positive football has is the small number of games that are played. Unlike baseball, which in Major League consists of 162 games, football consists of about 16 at the pro level. College football is even fewer games.

Every game becomes important and one that shouldn’t be missed. This makes the hype of every game that much more intense.

U of L football gets the luxury of playing Kentucky at home this year. That means U of L students and fans get to gear up and make all the people in blue feel uncomfortable. It doesn’t get much better than a rivalry at home, especially at the end of the season.

Football is a popular sport no questions asked, and besides, what other sport do people have an entire party on a Sunday for? Even if you don’t care about football, you watch the Super Bowl for the halftime show and the commercials.

The start of the best season and the start of the (almost) best sport, it doesn’t get much better than that.

