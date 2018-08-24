Volleyball cruises in home opener with sweep of UT-Martin

By Matt Bradshaw —

Volleyball began the 2018 regular season with a sweep (25-7, 25-17, 25-12) of UT-Martin in the Cardinal Classic. The Cardinals face Southern Illinois tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal Arena for their second match of the classic.

Sophomore Melanie McHenry and redshirt junior Amanda Green led the offensive side with nine kills each. Seniors Wilma Rivera and Molly Sauer combined for eight service aces.

Louisville shot out to an early 10-2 lead in the first set, powered by the serving of Rivera and Sauer. The Cards kept up the pressure with block after block as the Skyhawks faltered when faced with Lousville’s height and depth.

UT-Martin dropped the first set 25-7 with 12 errors to none from the Cardinals.

After some back and forth play, U of L took a 16-7 lead in the second set. McHenry and Green, along with redshirt sophomore Piper Roe, kept tight control of the net.

The Skyhawks put themselves back in the set with a 9-3 run. The Cardinals had a period of sloppy play and UT-Martin took advantage with a string of kills.

With the score 19-16, McHenry took control of the court with four kills and a block. Louisville won the second set 25-7.

In the third set, Louisville performed much like they were at the beginning of the match. The Cards won the set 25-12, finishing the match with 38 kills and 19 blocks, compared to 18 kills and zero blocks from the Skyhawks.

You can follow the Louisville Cardinal on Twitter @thecardsports.

Photos by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal