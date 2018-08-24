No. 6 men’s soccer recovers from early deficit, takes home opener

By Matt Bradshaw —

In their first regular season game of 2018, no. 6 men’s soccer defeated St. Bonaventure 2-1. The Cardinals trailed early in the match but persisted on the offensive end to grab the victory.

Geoffrey Dee was the man of the match with a goal and assist. The senior controlled the midfield was poise and his passing, proving he was sorely missed from the squad after injury last year.

Junior Kino Ryosuke scored the tying goal with senior Tate Schmitt assisting. Sophomore Jake Gelnovatch had two saves in goal, including one in the second half that prevented the Bonnies from taking the lead.

Overall, Louisville controlled possession of the ball, but kept their opponent in the game with missed opportunities. The Cardinals had 14 shots with only five on goal. St. Bonaventure took advantage with physical play and counterattacks.

First half

The match was extremely physical from the get-go. Both U of L and St. Bonaventure committed three fouls early on.

One of the Bonnies’ fouls injured Lamine Conte and put the junior centerback on the bench. The referees gave St. Bonaventure a yellow card for the foul.

Though Louisville controlled possession of the ball, St. Bonaventure scored first at the fifteen minute mark. The Cards had an unlucky handball in the box that awarded a penalty kick, which the Bonnies converted for a 1-0 lead.

U of L tied the game 1-1 with a goal at the 21 minute mark. Schmitt tapped the ball to Ryosuke in the box, who received it in the air and volleyed into the back of the net.

Both teams stayed scoreless through halftime.

Second half

Five minutes into the second half, Ryosuke drew a penalty in the box. Schmitt stepped forward to take the shot, but botched the attempt with a kick straight at the keeper.

Along with the penalty shot, Louisville had several missed opportunities for a score. Several of the chances were created on the wing by junior Cherif Dieye, who used his speed and footwork to trip up the opposing defenders.

At the 68 minute mark, Dee converted a penalty shot for a 2-1 Cardinal lead. St. Bonaventure had been defending Louisville very physically in the box and paid for the mistake.

The Cards kept tight control of the game after this and maintained their lead until the victory. The Bonnies had zero shots in the second half.

Louisville faces Georgia St. at home on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

You can follow the Louisville Cardinal on Twitter @thecardsports.

Photo by Matt Bradshaw / The Louisville Cardinal