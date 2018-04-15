Recapping Louisville’s year in athletics

By Matt Bradshaw–

It is time to recap Louisville’s athletic year as the spring semester draws to a close. Amidst controversies and heartbreaking postseason losses, student-athletes proved their mettle and provided Cardinal fans a 2017-18 year to remember.

Women’s soccer (9-7-2)

Women’s soccer fell 2-1 at NC State in their regular season finale Oct. 26. The Wolfpack’s victory and the Cardinals’ five ACC losses spelled an end to post-season chances.

Field Hockey (14-8)

Following a 12-win regular season, field hockey won their first-ever ACC tournament title. They fell to Northwestern in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Cross country

Dorcas Wasike led the women’s team with a 29th place finish in the NCAA Championships Nov. 18. The sophomore became the first women’s All-American in Louisville cross country history with her time of 20:05.29 in the 6k.

Volleyball (24-7)

Volleyball won the final 11 games of their regular season to clinch a shared ACC title with Pittsburgh. Northern Iowa knocked Louisville out of the first round of the NCAA tournament Dec. 1.

Men’s soccer (13-2-5)

The 2017 season marked the second straight year men’s soccer reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Championship. The Cards suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to Akron Dec. 1, ending their postseason run.

Football (8-5)

Football finished their year of play Dec. 30 with a loss to Mississippi State in the Taxslayer Bowl. Despite defensive problems throughout the season, Louisville fans witnessed Lamar Jackson’s historic final stint at quarterback and a satisfying victory against Kentucky in Lexington.

Women’s swimming and diving

Women’s swimming capped off their season with an impressive showing at the NCAA Championships. The Cardinals secured fifth overall in the finals with 232 points for the best finish in program history.

After tying for gold at last year’s championships, junior Mallory Comerford led the Cardinals with an NCAA title in the 200 free. The Michigan native broke her own ACC record, U of L record and recorded the second-fastest time in history (1:39.80).

Men’s basketball (22-14)

Men’s basketball entered the 2017-18 season under extreme scrutiny. Louisville’s worst nightmare came to life when the NCAA ruled to take away their 2013 national title Feb. 20.

Former interim head coach David Padgett led his team to a solid regular season, but were forced to settled in for the NIT and fell to Mississippi State in the quarterfinals.

Men’s swimming and diving

Men’s swimming followed the women with a ninth-place showing at their NCAA Championships March 21-24. Louisville tied their all-time best team finish with 156 points.

Women’s basketball (36-3)

Women’s basketball began their historic 2017-18 season with 20-straight wins. The team was carried by junior Asia Durr and the lone senior Myisha Hines-Allen.

Louisville’s NCAA Championship hopes were dashed in the Final Four by Mississippi State. The Bulldogs defeated the Cardinals 73-63 in dramatic overtime fashion March 30.

Ongoing sports

Baseball (24-11) started out the 2018 season with 14 straight victories.

Softball (27-14) has a little under a month to play with tough ACC opponents on the horizon.

Men’s tennis (15-8) find themselves on the cusp of another NCAA tournament berth.

Women’s tennis (13-8) tumbled through ACC play, but still remain on the verge of an NCAA tournament bid.

Lacrosse (6-9) has yet to win an ACC game under new coach Scott Teeter.

Men’s golf posted two first-place team finishes in the fall at the Louisville Cardinal and Warrior Princeville Makai Invitationals.

Women’s golf recorded a first-place finish at the Cardinal Cup in the fall. In the spring, they won the Anuenue Spring Break Classic in Hawaii.

Track and field swept the Louisville Invitational April 13 with two school records and two wins. The women finished ahead of Purdue with 160 points and the men finished ahead of Michigan State with 172 points.

You can follow Matt Bradshaw on Twitter @bradmatt8.

Photo File / The Louisville Cardinal